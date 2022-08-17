Massive crowd as Tinubu visits Obasanjo

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 3:05 pm


A massive crowd welcomed All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday during a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

It was the first time Tinubu would be meeting the ex -President since he picked the presidential ticket on June 8.

He arrived Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) around 1.14pm and proceeded to the elder statesman’s penthouse within the sprawling facility to hold a closed door meeting with the ex-President.

A massive crowd of supporters and enthusiasts besieged OOPL hours before his arrival chanting his name.

They gave security operatives hectic time when Tinubu arrived.

The operatives after much efforts created pathway for the presidential hopeful to navigate his way out of the Coaster bus that brought him to the entrance door leading to Obasanjo penthouse.

The APC National leader was accompanied by former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Senator Andy Uba and other political bigwigs in APC.

Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun; former Governor Segun Osoba; his successor Otunba Gbenga Daniel, ex – Deputy Governor Gbenga Kaka; Senator Gbenga Obadara, Chief Femi Majekodunmi and Ogun APC Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye arrived the OOPL to join Obasanjo to receive Tinubu and his entourage.

The meeting is still on going as of the time of filing the report.

