ASUU strike continues, no deal with Federal Government

Professor Nimi Briggs’s renegotiation committee met with the union yesterday at the National Universities Commission, NUC, Abuja to close their areas of disagreement and reach a compromise. Unfortunately, this did not happen, as Briggs’ committee, as Channels reported, “did not bring any new offer to the table, forcing the lecturers’ union to walk out of the meeting.”

Vanguard quoted a source at the meeting who said the committee only “pleaded with the striking lecturers to suspend their action with a promise that the 2023 national budget will address their demands.”

ASUU has been on strike for six months now; it began on 14 February 14,2022, over issues ranging from poor funding of public universities; lecturers’ payment platforms to unpaid earned allowances as contained in the agreement it entered with the federal government in 2009.