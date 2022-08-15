Five kidnappers neutralized in Edo, victim rescued, arms recovered

She disclosed that the incident occurred on Sunday, 14 August, 2022, at Ughoshi-Afe bush, Ibillo, in Akoko Edo LGA of the State.

ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, deputy spokesperson of the Command, disclosed this in a statement released to the press Monday morning.

The operatives also neutralized five kidnappers in the northern axis of the state, following credible information.

A 38-year-old kidnap victim, Innocent Achebe, has been rescued by operatives of Edo State Police Command.

The statement noted that the feat is a demonstration of the Command’s avowed commitment to rid the State of violent crimes, especially kidnapping.

“On receipt of the information, the Command immediately mobilized its tactical team operatives from the Ibillo sector in collaboration with vigilantes and hunters to the scene.

“The kidnappers on sighting the operatives opened fire on them which led to a gun duel that left five (5) of the kidnappers fatally injured and were later confirmed dead.

Items recovered at the scene include two locally-made pistols, charms and artridges

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, has commended the show of gallantry exhibited by the operatives.

Yaro reassured that the Command will continue to work with relevant stakeholders and law-abiding citizens to ensure that Edo is safe, now and always.