Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York

Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York

Friday, August 12, 2022 5:26 pm


By Nehru Odeh

Bestselling writer Salman Rushdie has been attacked onstage at an event in New York. Rushdie, whose controversial novel, Satanic Verses led to death threats from Iran in the 198os, was attacked on Friday morning as he was about to give a lecture in Western New York.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced.

The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.

Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous.

hotos taken show Rushdie lying on his back, with a first responder crouched over him.

hotos taken show Rushdie lying on his back, with a first responder crouched over him.

A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

A bounty of more than $3m has also been offered for anyone who kills Rushdie.

Iran’s government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment lingered.

In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie from $2.8m to $3.3m.

Rushdie dismissed that threat at the time, saying there was “no evidence” of people being interested in the reward.

That year, Rushdie published a memoir, Joseph Anton, about the fable.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State: opens up on Uche Secondus, PDP NWC 23 mins ago

    2023 Presidency: Wike disowns suit against Atiku, PDP, Tambuwal
    Saddiq Dzukogi’s Your Crib, My Qibla 2 hours ago

    The Unbearable Memory of Loss in Saddiq Dzukogi’s Your Crib, My Qibla
    3 hours ago

    APM, AA rebuff Amosun, may pitch tent with ADC
    5 hours ago

    Brutal torture of Inibehe Effiong by Nigerian Correctional Service Unacceptable
    6 hours ago

    2023: Being a Muslim or Christian doesn’t add to a politician’s competence
    9 hours ago

    RCCG 2022 Convention: Pastor Adeboye reveals forgotten link with God
    10 hours ago

    Towards 2023 with New Ideas
    10 hours ago

    Wike Drags Atiku, Tambuwal, to Court