Terrorists Behind Owo Catholics Church Attack

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 2:42 pm


General Lucky Irabor

Irabor revealed this at the Chief of Defence Staff media parley with media executives at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja.

He said, “the military has also neutralised many bandits terrorising the country.”

He added that the military was working to ensure the rescue of the kidnapped passengers of the Kaduna Train attack as directed by the President.

On 24 July, the Ondo State security network agency, Amotekun Corps, said it had arrested the culprits of the terror attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

The commander of the corps in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, said the suspects were arrested in collaboration with other security agencies.

It is not clear whether there is any link between the Army and Amotekun

