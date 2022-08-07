Photos: Ongoing Works at Ekiti Agro-Allied International Airport

On Saturday, photographs of an inspection of the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Airport by Chief Bunmi Awotiku, the project coordinator and Dr Femi Akinola were posted on social media by Femi Artdagunodo, Special Assistant to the State Governor on Photography. The project is located in Ago Aduloju, Aso Ayegunle, Ijan and Igbemo land areas of Ekiti. From Ado Ekiti, the state capital, the project is in the same direction as the Federal Polytechnic and Afe Babalola University.

Work is going on at a frenetic pace to meet the deadline that Governor Kayode Fayemi set for himself. That is to commission it before leaving office in October this year.

He revealed this in early July when he inspected the project.

According to him, the Ekiti Airport’s 3.2km runway was constructed with the capacity to accommodate all types of aircraft adding that the airport would “also have facilities for the Nigeria Airforce to have their operations as well as for maintenance and associated engineering components.”

He added: “This is a routine visit again both to the knowledge zone and the International Cargo Airport, and I am here with one of our private sector partners, the Managing Director of Axxess International, Cavista, Mr John Olajide and his team, they are collaborating with us on the private sector aspect of this.

“You’ve seen it, the runway is completely done, the terminal building is progressing and from what the project manager has just told me, they are still on course to completing this in September and just in time before we exit but whatever is left, I have no fear again, I know that the incoming administration would continue at pace with the vision that we’ve espoused for this.

“This is going to change the character of this state completely and it is going to make this a special economic zone that is linked to the knowledge zone, almost an Aerotropolis of all range of facilities,” he added.

Governor Fayemi handed over the site of the airport to the main contractor, CCECC Nigeria Limited, to commence the construction of its 3.2-kilometres runway in March 2021.

Some days before, he presented checks totalling N500 million to about 700 land owners whose land was acquired for the airport project. The event was held at the Conference hall of the Governor’s office.

He said: “No doubt, Ekiti is a landlocked State that borders with other landlocked States like Kwara, Osun, Edo, except Ondo that has sea. The situation has made it difficult for our people in Ekiti State and the neighbouring States to transport goods, most especially agricultural products to both local and international markets.

“The establishment of this Agro-allied Cargo Airport will not in small measure improve the socio-economic development of our dear State when completed.”

The Technical Adviser on the Airport Project, Air Vice Marshal Adeniyi Ojuawo (rtd), also added: “This project is a game changer and we need the cooperation of those who gave us the land. The people will be happy that JKF has brought the airport project to Ekiti. There cannot be a better time than now.”

The Commissioner for Works and Transportation, Mr Adesola Adebayo said the design and bill of engineering measurement of the airport project were “expertly scrutinised by the requirement and standard of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).”

Yeye Bolanle Olatunde, an Abuja-based businesswoman and Public Relations expert but an Ekiti indigene provided some perspectives:

“Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport

If you don’t know anything else about the soon-to-be-launched Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, you should know the following:

1. It is Agro-Allied: This means it will airlift agric produce from Ekiti/other states to anywhere in the world .

2. It is International: This means you can board straight from Ekiti to other countries.

3. It is Cargo: This means your cars and other luggage can come straight to you in Ekiti from anywhere in the world without having to run to Lagos every other time .

4. The runway is 3.2km which will make it possible for the biggest aircraft to land here in Ekiti. This isn’t possible with Akure and Ibadan airports.

5. It will boost our IGR through a collection of overflight charges; landing and parking fees for all categories of Aircraft.

6. It will create wealth and jobs .”

See more photos: