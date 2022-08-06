Arase mourns Tafa Balogun

Former Inspector General of Police, IGP, Dr. Solomon Arase, condoles with the Nigeria Police Force and the family of his former boss, Mr. Adebayo Mustafa Balogun, the 11th indigenous Inspector General of Police, who passed on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Reddington Hospital, Lagos.

Dr. Arase, a lawyer, states as follows:

“I am devastated by the sudden death of my former boss and benefactor, Mr. Adebayo Mustafa Balogun.

“His death came like a bolt from the blues and has sent me, family friends and associate of the late former IGP into deep mourning.

“His death came at a time when Nigeria is battling serious security challenges and would have benefitted immensely from his wealth of experience.

“As Mr. Balogun’s PSO, during his tenure as IGP, I can attest that my former boss did a lot to boost the morale of the officers and men of the force with various incentives, decent wages, training opportunities, and approving promotions as and when due for deserving officers and rank and file.

“Mr. Balogun impacted the Force in significant ways, led from the front and inculcated the ideals of quality service, quality leadership qualities and can-do spirit in personnel across board.

“The plethora of awards that the Force got in the various peacekeeping missions abroad, as well as exploits at the home front, bear eloquent testimonies to the foresight, deep insight, capacity, gallantry, and leadership abilities of IGP Balogun.

“Worthy of commendation is IGP Balogun’s foresight in the establishment of Mobile Training School, which is now available for the training of personnel and special forces since Gwoza was over-run by Boko Haram. This is not to forget the creation of the Female Police Mobile Force, PMF, and the Police Computer College, all of which uplifted the quality of service by personnel.

“At a personal level, Mr. Balogun played a significant role in my career trajectory in the force, and my engagements even in retirement. He left giant footprints in the sand of the Nigerian Police Force and did his utmost when it was his turn to serve his Fatherland as Inspector General of Police. He is simply unforgettable.

May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdous. May Allah comfort his wife, children, grandchildren, and the entire family that he left behind, and watch over them. Amen.”