Professor Akin Mabogunje Dies at 90

One of the country’s erudite scholars and a Professor of Geography, Akin Mabogunje is dead.

A niece to the eminent scholar Temilola Visser-Mabogunje broke the news of his demise via her Twitter handle

“My darling uncle, Professor Akin. L. Mabogunje, is no more: 18 October 1931 to 4 August 2022. He left us early this morning. A great man is gone. Brother, our hearts are broken, but you will forever remain in our hearts. Temilola for the Mabogunjes.”