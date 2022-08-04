Professor Akin Mabogunje Dies at 90

Professor Akin Mabogunje Dies at 90

Thursday, August 4, 2022 9:33 pm


Professor Akin Mabogunje

One of the country’s erudite scholars and a Professor of Geography, Akin Mabogunje is dead.

A niece to the eminent scholar Temilola Visser-Mabogunje broke the news of his demise via her Twitter handle

“My darling uncle, Professor Akin. L. Mabogunje, is no more: 18 October 1931 to 4 August 2022. He left us early this morning. A great man is gone. Brother, our hearts are broken, but you will forever remain in our hearts. Temilola for the Mabogunjes.”

 

