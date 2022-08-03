Insecurity: Kogi bans brothels, nose mask

Insecurity: Kogi bans brothels, nose mask

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 8:00 am


Governor Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello has ordered the removal and demolition of shanties in Lokoja, Osara, Zango, Itobe, Obajana and other towns in Kogi state.
The Governor gave the order during a meeting with all first and second-class traditional rulers, including the local government council chairmen in Government House Lokoja on Tuesday.
He also ordered the closure of all brothels that harbour criminals and placed a ban on the wearing of a facemask in public places for proper identification.
He urged Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chairmen, union leaders and security agents to meet with tricycle and motorcycle riders for proper documentation.
The Governor also urged all traditional rulers to guard their domains and ensure all nooks and crannies of their areas are cleansed.
He sympathized with the families of eight security operatives who were recently killed by bandits in the state.
Governor Bello admonished all local government council Chairmen, and security agents to continue to do their job without fear or favour.
He sent a strong warning to politicians of all political parties about their conduct and advised them not to be involved in anything that could disrupt the peace of the people and the security they presently enjoy.

