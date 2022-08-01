Understanding Handicaps in Sports Betting- Ilot Bet

Sports betting can be exciting and fun, but it’s important to keep in mind that losses are inevitable. At iLOT, we guarantee that you will win a lot of big bets while limiting your losses. Making handicap picks is one such approach to reduce losses.

WHAT ARE HANDICAPS?

A handicap event is a competition where a competitor is given an unnatural advantage or disadvantage to balance their chances of winning.

Consider a 200-meter race between three cars, each colored blue, green, or red. If all of the cars have comparable specifications and begin from the same location, the race is fair. However, if one of the vehicles—say let’s the blue vehicle—begins the race at the 50-meter mark while the other two vehicles begin from the starting line, then the race is said to be handicapped.

In this situation, betting on the blue car increases the likelihood of winning the wager because the red and green cars are handicapped with a deficit.

Using football as an example, the number in brackets after the team name represents the advantage or disadvantage that is being applied. These figures could be 0.5, 1.0, 1.5, 2.5, and so forth. Consider the World Cup match between France and Nigeria.

Nigeria (1.0) v France (-1.0)

Nigeria is effectively starting the game with a goal advantage.

If you backed Nigeria and they won the game, your wager was successful.

If you backed Nigeria and the match ends in a draw, you win your bet.

However if you backed Nigeria and France wins the match by one or more goals, you lose the bet.

If you back France and they win the match by one or more goals, you win the bet.

Nigeria (1.5) v France (-1.5)

Nigeria is effectively starting the game with a one and half goal advantage. Because it’s more than one goal, two goals are required to overcome the handicap

If you backed Nigeria and they win the match, you win your bet.

If you backed Nigeria and the match ends in a draw, you win your bet.

However if you backed Nigeria and France wins the match by two or more goals, you lose the bet.

If you backed France and they win the match by two or more goals, you win the bet.

This same logic applies for handicap 2.0, 2.5, 3.0 etc

TYPES OF HANDICAPS.

There are two types of handicap in sports betting. They are:

Asian Handicap.

European Handicap.

The types of markets that are available and the selection outcomes for these handicaps differ.

For example, in the World Cup encounter between France and Nigeria, there are two options for the Asian Handicap market: Home win or Away win. This indicates that just those two outcomes are possible, regardless of the amount of handicap provided to either team.

In contrast, the European or three-way Handicap market allows for three possible results: victory, draw, and loss, i.e., home win, away win, or loss.

If used correctly, handicapping is a very effective strategy to reduce risks, and if you utilize iLOT Bet, which has the greatest odds in Nigeria, you should be grinning to the bank when cashing out.