Restyled Changan CS15 Crossover SUV Launched in Nigeria

By Daniels Ekugo

Unveiled on Saturday at a media launch held at Changan’s Victoria Island, Lagos Showroom, the restyled SUV comes loaded with safety and intelligent features.

Addressing motoring journalists at the launch, Stallion Motors’ Head of Sale and Marketing, Vijay Singh, said his company rolled out the new CS15 to satisfy the desire of Nigerian auto lovers for SUVs that combine beauty with intelligence, strength and value for money.

He stated: “Essentially, the latest CS15 comes loaded with ABS, Airbags, Anti theft alarm, Collision Detection, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Immobilizer, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Camera and more. “The new CS15 is powered by a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder Petrol engine mated onto 5DCT (Dual-clutch transmission), which generates 105 horsepower and 145 Nm of torque.

“Interestingly, as the nation and the rest of the world face challenges of volatile fuel price, CS15, which frugally travels across 100 kilometers using only 6.5 litres of fuel, is pocket-friendly.”

The Crossover also comes with a brand-new chassis adjustment, which translates to comfortable cruising control on the city or highway.

Indeed, CS15’s cute styling is a proof that Changan designers took their creative prowess to another level, resulting in a muscular exterior curves that conveys surging power. Restyled with a modified grill and Sharp LED headlamp, the latest CS15 Crossover is 4.135 mm long, 1,740 mm wide and 1630 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2520 mm and trunk capacity of 230 litres, all of which enlarge its interior space. Viewed from the rear, its horizontal through tail design mixes sharpness and cuteness together.