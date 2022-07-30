Dogara, Lawal: Why we visited Wike

Dogara, Lawal: Why we visited Wike

Saturday, July 30, 2022 6:52 pm


L-R: Former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara; Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal during a visit to the governor's country home in Rumueprikom, Rivers State on Saturday.

L-R: Former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara; Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal during a visit to the governor’s country home in Rumueprikom, Rivers State on Saturday.

By Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara were guests of Governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Lawal and Dogara held a closed door meeting with Wike at the Governor’s country home in Rumueprikom, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Dogara said the visit was part of their quest and search to build an all-inclusive Nigeria.

“Everyone agrees with us that Governor Wike is one of those indispensable political leaders. For us, it is a search to build an all-inclusive Nigeria. So, we feel that as part of the agenda setting, we should meet with him and that is the reason why we are here. And for the rest, whatever it is, maybe in the future we can discuss that.”

Similarly, Lawal, explained that they were on a brotherly visit to the governor of Rivers State.

“We came to visit our brother. He (Wike) is our brother. So, every now and then, the Bible enjoins you to visit one another. That is what we just did.”

Lawal said the interaction with the Rivers State governor had nothing to with the meeting some northern leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC held in Abuja on Friday.

“No, there are many things that in the world for which you need to visit a brother, so there is nothing to do with our meeting in Abuja.”

