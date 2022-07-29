Mamoth Crowd Receives Tinubu in Borno

Amana Forum is a group of youths, active in politics of Borno. The members showed their can-do spirit on Thursday when they mobilised people the people to welcome Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

Shettima thanked the group for their support: “Your support for our party, the All Progressives Congress and our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is well acknowledged and appreciated. Thank you Biu and thank you Amana Forum.”