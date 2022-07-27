Terror attacks: All Abuja residents on tenterhooks

Richard Elesho

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba on Tuesday evening moved swiftly to assure residents of Abuja of their safety amidst fears that terrorists had perfected plans to launch attacks on the Nigeria’s capital city.

“We are not leaving any stone unturned to fortify the Federal Capital Territory and its environs,” Muyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson for Nigeria Police said in a statement issued as a document indicating plots by terrorists to attack some parts of Abuja and Nigeria allegedly authored by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC was making the rounds on social media.

In the leaked security memo, the NSCDC has said members of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP are planning massive attacks in Abuja, Kogi, Kaduna, Lagos, Katsina and Zamfara

Dated Monday 25/07/22 the intelligence memo titled ‘Re: Heightened plots by terrorists to stage coordinated attacks in parts of the country’ was signed by D.O Mungadi, Deputy Commandant-General in charge of information.

“We have received credible intelligence that Boko-Haram and the ISWAP terrorist groups have mobilised fighters and high-calibre weapons, particularly Rocket-Propelled Grenade Launchers, Anti-Aircraft guns and General Purpose Machine Guns which they intend to deploy for the offensive in Katsina State.’’

“In another development, two separate bandits groups are plotting coordinated attacks on North-West, North-Central and South-West (Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kogi, FCT and Lagos), respectively.

“Consequently, the Commandant-General has directed you scale up deployment in all strategic places, including schools, worship centres and critical national assets in your respective states to checkmate any possible threats by these criminal elements. Please treat as urgent,” the report added.

The memo came into the public domain amidst concerns over terrorists attack on troops of 7 Guards Battalion on Sunday in Bwari axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Guards Brigade, Capt. Godfrey Abakpa, confirmed that three soldiers were killed in the attack.

Abakpa added that the troops had dislodged the criminals from the area and had continued on exploitation operation into the area.

He said “no soldier was abducted; we only had three casualties and they were evacuated”.

Intelligence reports had confirmed that the terrorists were planning to attack Law School Bwari and other government facilities.

However, military sources said the attack was a confirmation of terrorists plan to lay siege on FCT, adding that the security agencies were at alert.

However, Abakpa added that the ambush attack happening within the general area of Bwari shows that the terrorists are actually within the location and possibly to carry out their plans of attacking the law school in Bwari as earlier reported.

The killing of the officers happened about three weeks after the attack on Kuje Medium Security Prison in Abuja by terrorists in which over attacks over 400 prisoners, including hard core Boko Haram members were released.

Also, the Federal Government through a directive from Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu had ordered closure of Government colleges in Kwali and other areas of the FCT following threats of terrorists attack on the institutions.

But police are appealing to residents of the capital city to work with it to stop attack on the capital city.

Police said already, operatives of Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) have been asked to beef up Intelligence gathering and information sharing amongst other agencies.

“The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has ordered for additional deployment of assets to Strategic areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) while the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) has been charged on robust Intelligence gathering and information sharing amongst other agencies.

“All residents of the FCT are urged to synergise and be on the same page with the Police and other security agencies in making sure that we forestall any ugly incidences in and around the FCT,” the statement by police spokesperson concluded.