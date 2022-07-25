We’re Not Involved In Financial Crime – Marine Assets

• Threatens lawsuit against defamation

Marine Assets and Offshore Equipment Limited has condemned in strong terms the news report in Pointblanknews.com that it is involved in financial crime with Aiteo Eastern E & P Co Ltd and consequently threatened to take legal action against the news outlet.

It said the report published by the online news outlet was a deliberate attempt by the online news medium in conjunction with rival firms to cast a slur on the reputation of Marine Assets and its directors.

According to a statement signed by Olusegun Olaleye and made available to newsmen, “Marine Assets and Offshore Equipment Limited, in which Mr Sheyi Godfrey Money, is one of the directors is a legal entity that can sue and be sued. It is a reputable company, whose business activities over the years are a testament to integrity, competence and excellence. It is completely different from Aiteo Eastern E & P Co Ltd, another stand-alone company with its own directors.”

Olaleye further explained, “As it is common practice in the oil & Gas industry, a contract from Aiteo Eastern E & P Co Ltd was sub leased to other firms. Marine Assets and Offshore Equipment Limited supplied equipment for the surveillance of pipelines. It supplied gunboats, houseboats and patrol-boats at competitive prices, which it released to Aiteo. From available evidence, Airsafe Aviation Global Limited handled the air surveillance aspect of the contract while the Coastal Marines Limited was commissioned to interface and resolve community issues.”

The statement wondered how a news medium worth its salt “comes to the arcane conclusion that the founder of Aiteo Group, including Aiteo Eastern E & P Co Ltd, Mr. Benedict Peters, is the same as Mr Sheyi Godfrey Money, who is well known through his articles in the newspapers. This is naked yellow journalism bordering on character defamation!”

The statement added, “Prevailing socio-economic choices at a time of registration may determine an address a firm may adopt at infancy. This does not determine its future address or the heights the company may attain in life. What is of greater importance is that a firm adheres strictly to business ethics. Marine Assets and Offshore Equipment Limited has never been found wanting throughout its years of operation.

“It is however not in our place to speak for Aiteo Eastern E & P Co Ltd or its founder. Neither do we desire to side with its promoter in the proxy battles being waged against him by rival IOCs and some disgruntled elements, even when a court of competent jurisdiction pronounced him not guilty of any business infractions.

“Marine Assets and Offshore Equipment Limited will continue to be guided by international best practices and operate within the ambit of the law in all its business activities. We strongly warn news media like POINTBLANK NEWS to be wary of a poisoned chalice presented to the public as a sumptuous repast. It should therefore desist from misleading the public with false information, as Marine Assets with its promoters will seek legal options in Nigeria, United States or anywhere across the globe to protect its hard-earned reputation.”