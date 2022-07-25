Pastor Deola leads massive campaign for healing service with Pastor Chris

Pastor Dr. Deola Phillips on Sunday led thousands of Christ Embassy members on a street campaign for Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris.

Pastor Deola, who is the Zonal Pastor of Christ Embassy Lagos Zone 5 and Chief Executive Officer of Loveworld Incorporated, and other members of the church took to the streets of Lekki worshipping God and carrying placards with different inscriptions like “Good health is yours,” “the End of Kidney Failure,” “The End of HIV/Aids,” and “It’s Time To Walk Again.”

Speaking during the campaign, Pastor Deola said the world will be positively affected by the healing service.

She said:

“We are out here today to tell the world about the healing stream live service with the man of God Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. The service will come up on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This edition will be more powerful, the blind will see, the lame will walk and the dead will be raised. We are here to tell the world that Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever and we are telling the world to participate in this healing stream.

“It will hold by 3 pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The best of it is that people can join the program right from their homes or visit any of our centers to be part of the service. You can also log on to any of our love world channels, Superscreen FM, and TV and you will be connected to the supernatural hand of God. We want everyone to tell their neighbors, friends, and colleagues, about the event. We want the world to seize this opportunity to experience the Super Natural Hands of God.”

Mr. Bamidele Onalaja, the CEO of RevolutionPlus Property, who also participated in the street campaign said the service will put end to sickness and death.

Onalaja said: “We are here to put an end to sickness and death via the Live Healing Service with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome coming up this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Pastor Chris will be ministering to 7 billion people across the world and we are here to create more awareness so more people can log into the service and have a divine transformation. We have done several programs but this one is different, Pastor is coming with so much anointing, and grace to heal the world. And mind you, healing is not for only sick people, you want to receive healing in your finances, in your family, in your business, or any type of healing, all-around healing, just log in and see it happen.”

Ehikioya Kingsley, the Ehi-Kings Property’s CEO also urged the world to log in to the service to experience the miracles of God.

He said: “Personally I am highly excited to be part of this movement to create awareness for healing stream live service with our man of God, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. I have been in this ministry for over 24 years and I have experienced tremendous miracles, this healing service is another opportunity for unsaved souls to get saved, and for the sick to get healed, so we are using this opportunity to reach over 7 billion souls across the world. We are using this opportunity to invite everybody. See you do not have to be sick to be part of this program. It is a program where you can receive the blessings of God. the Bible says the blessings of God maketh rich and add no sorrow, so it is an opportunity for everyone to be blessed.”

The Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris is a special online program designed by the Holy Spirit to bring divine healing to everyone that requires healing for their bodies.

The program is scheduled to hold from the 29th – to the 31st of July 2022.

