WHO declares monkeypox outbreak ’emergency of international concern’

WHO declares monkeypox outbreak ’emergency of international concern’

Saturday, July 23, 2022 5:15 pm


monkeypox

A person infected by monkeypox

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the monkeypox outbreak in more than 50 countries an “emergency of international concern.”

“Although I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern, for the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“That means that this is an outbreak that can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups,” he added.

Declaring an emergency is the WHO’s highest alert level for health threats, but it has no immediate consequences.

It is meant to alert governments to take action to protect their populations.

An ongoing outbreak of the viral disease monkeypox was confirmed in May 2022, beginning with a cluster of cases found in the United Kingdom.

From May 18 onwards, cases were reported from an increasing number of countries and regions, predominantly in Europe, but also in North and South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

As of July 23, there have been a total of 17,186 confirmed cases. Since the beginning of 2022, 72 deaths were reported, all in Africa. (dpa/NAN)

monkeypox

A person infected by monkeypox

YEE

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Atiku panders to base prejudice at a moment Nigeria needs true leadership – Tinubu
    2 hours ago

    We are shocked by Atiku’s Lies, Ignorance on Arise TV – Tinubu Campaign Organisation
    Olusegun Obasanjo: Three of his staff abducted by gunmen in Abeokuta rescued by police 2 hours ago

    You are not the leaders of tomorrow, Obasanjo tells Nigerian youths
    apc chairman, Abdullahi Adamu 8 hours ago

    Asíwájú Tinubu Congratulates APC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu on 76th Birthday
    17 hours ago

    Awoyinfa at 70: How I Rose to the Top
    18 hours ago

    I TOO REMEMBER: Going down memory lane with Oladipupo Adamolekun at 80
    19 hours ago

    Thank God I Fought with Tinubu in 2007- Dapo Thomas
    1 day ago

    Nigeria’s Real Sector Can Be Revived