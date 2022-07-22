Yeye Nelson will be missed on many fronts, says Orelope- Adefulire

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, SSAP-SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire, has described late national deputy women leader of All Progressives Congress, Yeye Kemi Nelson as an illustrious Lagosian who dedicated her life to mobilization for progressive ideals of uplifting the downtrodden and better life for all.

The prominent politician died after a brief illness on Sunday at the age of 66.

Nelson was also a former Executive Director, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and a senatorial candidate in 1992.

She served as Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in Lagos.

In a condolence message she personally signed, Orelope-Adefulire noted that Yeye Nelson contributed greatly to the successes recorded by the progressive political family in Lagos, describing her death as a loss of a great political mobiliser.

“Yeye Nelson was an illustrious Lagosian and a distinguished Nigerian who dedicated her life to mobilization for progressive ideals of uplifting the downtrodden and better life for all in all the positions she was privileged to occupy while she was here with us.

“Indeed, Yeye Nelson contributed greatly to the successes recorded by the progressive political family in Lagos.

“We will surely miss her on many fronts as Lagosians, Nigerians and members of progressive political family.

“On behalf of my family, I commiserate with Nelson’s family, particularly her husband, children and other family members, urging them to be consoled by the indelible beautiful legacies Yeye Nelson left behind.

“I also commiserate with the family, relations, leaders and members of APC on the passage of our dear sister, former cabinet colleague, frontline woman activist as well as great political mobiliser, Chief Mrs Kemi Nelson, the Yeye Sewa of Lagos

“I pray for God’s consolation and strength to cope with the loss of this illustrious Lagosian and Nigerian.

“May God Almighty grants Yeye Kemi Nelson eternal rest and may His light continue to shine on her.

Amen,” Orelope-Adefulire said.