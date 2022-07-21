JAMB Sets Cut-off Mark for Candidates

JAMB Sets Cut-off Mark for Candidates

Thursday, July 21, 2022 3:23 pm


Prof.-Ishaq-Oloyede-of-JAMB

Prof.-Ishaq-Oloyede reappointed JAMB Registrar

For students who have been kept in suspense for so long, here is a relief tablet. The minimum cut-off mark for admissions in the 2022/2023 academic session was today, 22 July, fixed by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and heads of tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

This happened at the 2022 Policy meeting on Admissions presided over by the Minister of Education in Abuja. The minimum cut-off marks for universities is now pegged at140 while Polytechnics and colleges of education have 100 as a minimum.

The Registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, who announced the cut-off after votes by vice-chancellors of universities, rectors of polytechnics and provosts of colleges of education, said the implication is that every institution has the right to fix its own cut-off mark even up to 220.

However, no one will be allowed to go below the agreed minimum cut-off marks of 100 for colleges of education, 100 for polytechnics and 140 for universities.

The meeting also advocated the need for a review of admission criteria to give 10per cent discretional power of admission to heads of tertiary institutions.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    President Joe Biden ( White House Photo by Adam Schultz) 3 hours ago

    President Biden tests positive for Covid-19 – White House
    7 hours ago

    Unveiling of Shettima: The Bishops Who Attended Aren’t Big Names in Christendom – Tinubu
    8 hours ago

    Peter Obi presidency: Does the electoral math add up?
    10 hours ago

    Zenith Trade Seminar: Stakeholders reveal Way out Nigeria’s economic woes
    1 day ago

    Aregbesola’s aide dragged to court over unpaid loan
    1 day ago

    Why I remain steadfast, selecting Kashim Shettima as running mate – Tinubu
    1 day ago

    Religion is a Big Deal, Especially in 2023
    1 day ago

    Airtel Nigeria Elevates Adebimpe Ayo-Elias to Human Resources Director