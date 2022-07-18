What Actress Ada Ameh went through before her death

By Nehru Odeh

Popular Nollywood Actress, Ada Ameh has died. The actress, known for her role as Emu in Africa Magic family drama, The Johnsons, died in Warri, Delta State around 11 pm on Sunday. She was aged 48.

Ameh was said to have been a guest of the owner of an oil company toyshop and his family when she suddenly collapsed. It was gathered that she was rushed to the NNPC’s hospital but passed on before they arrived the facility.

The most shocking thing about her death is that she had shared a video of her eating with the family around 12:53pm on Sunday on her official Instagram page.

Though the NNPC hospital, Warri, has yet to make public the autopsy report, her sudden death may not be unconnected with the many travail she had gone through.

Though Ameh’s death is coming as a rude shock, the truth is that the actress went through hell and battled with mental health issues long before she finally gave up the ghost. She had been undergoing mental health challenges silently until she opened up about it.

She got pregnant with her daughter, Aladi Godgift, at 13, due to an early exposure to sex. And On 20 October,2020, she lost that daughter (her only child) who was over 30 years old.

Aladi died after an unsuccessful surgery in Abuja. The actress visited her daughter’s grave site last year to mark her one-year remembrance. She also celebrated her daughter on the latter’s posthumous birthday.

Before 2020, she lost six of her siblings (three brothers and three sisters). She then started battling with depression. In March of 2022, she lost yet another sister.

Recall that a few weeks ago, the actress had opened up about her mental health challenges. “Everything is going to be fine. I have an issue right now, and it’s taking my life. I will not die. We will get over it,” she had said. The actress also said that she was given a job but could not carry it out because she was undergoing mental issues.

Born on 15 May, 1974 in Ajegunle, Lagos, Ameh became famous following the role of Anita she played in the movie ‘Domitilla’ in 1996. She was also recently celebrated for her comic characters especially in the series, The Johnsons.

An Idoma lady, she had her primary and secondary education in Lagos but quit school at 14. Some of the movies she featured in include: “Oloture”, “Our Husband”, “King Of Shitta”, “Ghana Must Go”, “A Million Baby”, “My Village People”,

The movie, My Village People, tells the story of Prince a young man who, as a result of his irresponsible lifestyle, finds himself in a bizarre love triangle with witches. It was released in Nigerian theatres on 11 June, 2021.