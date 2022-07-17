Osoba at 83: How I discovered Balewa’s corpse

Segun Osoba at 83, Tafawa Balewa,

Aremo Segun Osoba, former Governor of Ogun State, was 83 years old on 15 July 2022. He was born on 15 July 1939 at an Egba settlement in Osogbo to Mr and Mrs Jonathan Babatunde Osoba. He attended a series of professional courses after high school graduation from Methodist Boys High School Lagos. He obtained a diploma in journalism at the University of Lagos and, as Ebenezer Babatope put it in his Tribune piece of 1 August 2014, went for a one-year course in the United Kingdom on the scholarship of the Commonwealth Press Union in 1967. In 1969, he was studying in Bloomington, the USA at the Indiana University’s Department of Journalism. In 1974, he won the Nieman Fellowship Award for journalism after years of postgraduate study at Harvard University Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. He is the first Nigerian to have won this prestigious Nieman Fellowship for Journalism.

Chief Olusegun Osoba started his career in journalism in 1964 working with the Daily Times as a trainee reporter covering crime stories and by 1966, he was the diplomatic correspondent of the Times. According to different publications on him, aggregated by Wikipedia, he became news editor in 1968, deputy editor of the Sunday Times in 1971 and deputy editor of the Times in 1972. In August 1975, he became the Editor of the Daily Times of Nigeria, then left the firm in November 1975 to take up the task of General Manager of the Ilorin-based Nigerian Herald. He returned to the Times in 1984 as the managing director. Internationally, he worked as a stringer or local correspondent for the British Broadcasting Corporation, The Times of London, Newsweek Magazine, and United Press International News Agency. He was the chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism and a Member of the Executive Board of the International Press Institute representing Black Africa from 1984-1992. He was a member of the Nigerian Constituent Assembly in 1988. He is also a member of the Commonwealth Press Union, London and the Nigerian Union of Journalists.

Osoba made his mark as a crack news hound. When news breaks by way of coups, grand larceny or natural disasters, Osoba, the news reporter, would be in his element.

In one of his exploits, Osoba was the one who discovered the corpses of the first Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa. He was assassinated in the first coup, led by Major Kaduna Nzeogwu. Osoba narrated in an interview he granted Vanguard

In his words: “At that time, there was no SSS. What you had was called the E-Branch of the Nigeria Police Intelligence Department. What you had were E- Branch and SCID. E- Branch was like today’s SSS. And someone from there phoned me and for a reporter like me who had a phone, my colleagues were making jest of me that it was elitist and luxury. It was already 6 p.m. that day when I heard of the news and my immediate reaction was to get there before dark; so the question of looking for a photographer didn’t arise and, as Chief E. A. Oshunneye, another eye witness, his wife is still around, she can easily corroborate what I am saying, her husband would have recounted the story to her; he was coming from Abeokuta and he told me that somewhere after leaving Abeokuta, on their way to Ifo, that he stopped and that they were all peeping from the window of their vehicle to look at the place where the bodies were kept. And so that was how I took my Vespa which was like having a car then. There was no traffic because there were fewer vehicles on the road and I raced there to see the body. I spoke with a lot of the villagers about the story. If people are enterprising enough, I think they should go to Ilogbo or Iyana Ilogbo, they would find people who saw the bodies.

He spoke also about the condition of the bodies at the time he got there:

“The Okotie-Eboh body had decomposed and I didn’t even see any sign of gunshots on his body. His head was mangled, I suspect he was maltreated and manhandled. I am still suspicious of the involvement of the then government in the whole saga. How Tafawa Balewa died is not something I want to talk about. M.T. Mbu didn’t say he was the source of the manner of Tafawa Balewa’s death; he said he was told by Okigbo who was told by Ifeajuna. His own story is for empathy. He didn’t claim it. He just made a statement as a minister that the man died of asthma based on what he was told. The death of Tafawa Balewa may have been influenced by elements in the government who wanted to cover certain things up and now had to put his body on the same spot as Okotie-Eboh so that the story would be that the coupists put the two bodies there. I have reason to believe that there are some games played by some people in government who had a hand in it.”

Read the Osoba interview below as published by Vanguard, 26 September 2010, entitled:

Balewa’s Death Controversy: As an eyewitness, the body I saw was fresh – Osoba

A former external affairs minister, Chief M.T . Mbu, sparked off a controversy recently when he claimed that the Nigerian prime minister in the first republic, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, died of asthma. The claim was disputed by those who held on to the view that Balewa had been shot dead by coup plotters who had abducted him, among other political leaders of the country, on January 15, 1966. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of state in the ministry of transportation, did a two-part article on the controversy on the side of those who believed Balewa was killed by the coup plotters and his body dumped at a spot along Lagos-Abeokuta Road. Tafawa Balewa Chief Olusegun Osoba, a former governor of Ogun State, came into the picture courtesy of a report he did as a young reporter and published in the Daily Times On January 23, 1966, after providentially seeing the corpse of the late Nigerian leader where it had been dumped alongside that of Chief Okotie Eboh, the then finance minister. Osoba speaks, in this interview, on his experience of January 21, 1966, when he saw the corpses and other issues surrounding the death of Balewa.

Forty-four years after, a fresh controversy is brewing over the death of Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, Nigeria’s first and last prime minister …

The British intelligence that was in charge of Nigeria’s security then fell flat at the critical time and had no clue whatsoever about the situation in Nigeria. Their intelligence situation was flawed.

How?

I could not imagine, even as a young reporter, that a well-grounded and well-informed security network would allow world leaders to assemble in Nigeria for the Commonwealth conference a few hours after a major political upheaval and a military intervention, the first in the history of the country, would be in the offing and they didn’t know. We had heads of government of Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Britain and others from all over the Commonwealth gathered in Nigeria, yet the British intelligence didn’t know. It shows you that any reference to the British archives on this issue, especially by those who claimed that Balewa had been shot by the coup plotters, would be a fruitless exercise.

That means one cannot rely on such a source for information on what happened.

No, because the then prime minister of Britain himself, Harold Wilson, was still in this country 24 hours before the coup. I was at the airport at about 11 p.m., on Friday, 14th of January 1966 when Tafawa Balewa saw off Harold Wilson on his journey back to the UK. That was just 24 hours from the time the coup took place. Would any serious government have risked the head of their government in a country where the military was about to strike? Supposing he was trapped in the crossfire just like the then head of government of Cyprus was caught up in the coup because he was in Enugu on a tour of the country and a guest of Michael Okpara when the coup took place?

Your report of January 23, 1966, has become a reference point on the death of Balewa. As someone who saw the body of the late prime minister and reported it, what do you say?

Sam Omatseye, in his column, made a profound statement that there was a failure of intellectualism. Nobody among the writers or those making claims about Tafawa Balewa made adequate research. The newspapers of that time are all in the archives and they are important sources of information or record of what happened.

All those who are talking are basing their information on hearsay, third party, from one person to another. The New Nigerian which was a major newspaper then was just founded at that time. The Daily Times, the leading paper in the country then, was there and The Pilot. These newspapers were all owned by the government. Nobody has bothered to go and search for them and read the reports in these papers. Instead, some of them are quoting British archives when already I said the British intelligence on the coup in Nigeria at that time was a total failure; so you cannot rely on such or use a failed report of failed people and intelligence as history, that is my argument.

That means some of the things said, for instance, by Chief Femi Fani- Kayode, who is raising issues on the circumstances surrounding Balewa’s death, cannot be relied upon if his facts are based on the British archives.

I would not say Tafawa Balewa died of asthma fact that I am not a medical doctor. But as an eyewitness, the body (of Balewa) that I saw was fresh. Fani- Kayode, I can understand his emotions, but I think he is getting too emotional and indirectly politicizing history. The first cliche they teach in journalism is facts are sacred. The first thing my editor told me about the story as I got to the office that day was that,’ don’t embellish your report, don’t be flamboyant, just be factual,’ and the facts I stated in my story have never been denied, debunked, controverted in 44 years. Why now? Fani- Kayode had many mistakes and flaws in his argument.

What are the flaws?

First of all, he claimed an autopsy was held on the body (of Balewa) in LUTH before it was taken away. That cannot be true because the late Professor Odunjo, the brother of Soji Odunjo, was in LUTH then when I wrote the story and I remember that Soji and I saw him that same Sunday that my report was published and we talked extensively on the matter. So, if there had been an autopsy, he would have told me in the course of our discussion. That was the first error on the part of Fani- Kayode.

In the second article, he now changed, saying the autopsy was done on the spot where the body was found. That is an impossible thing scientifically because the body (of Okotie Eboh) I saw close by was already being infested by maggots and ants such that you had to be careful so that the ants would not get into your body. You can imagine if the ants got into your body, you had to strip naked. It was not an environment where you could ever carry out an autopsy.

The last error he made was that it was done right there in the bush. At the time I wrote my story, the body was already being flown out of Lagos to the north but I guess they had to take it first to Kaduna because I was not sure there were landing facilities in Bauchi where it was buried; they probably had to take the body in the morning to Bauchi and I stated in my report the Indian pilot and the co-pilot that accompanied the body. All this happened within four hours after I saw the body.

You don’t fly a decomposed body and stay in the aircraft for one or two hours and you survive. These are some of the flaws in his claim. And he is getting emotional about it and the evidence he is producing is a third party:’ General Danjuma told me,’‘ M.D, Yusuf told me. The military too at that time was hamstrung because, for communication networks, they had to depend on the police communication system as they did not have a signal department in the army at that time.

Are there other persons that can corroborate your claim or photographs of the scene to lay to rest the controversy concerning your claim?

So many people. Some people called me from Abeokuta. Mr Iboye, one of them, said he was working at WAPCO, Ewekoro, at that time and that he saw the body. Ogunseitan of The Nation also called to say that he was going to Ibadan to interview somebody who called to say he saw the body. I interviewed people in the villages who also saw the body.

All I am saying is that Tafawa Balewa’s body that I saw was a fresh one and that, yes, the body might have odour by the time they got to Bauchi but not as strong as they put it. A body without embalming after 24 hours would, naturally, after a while….. decomposition sets in. But to say that the body was not allowed to lie- in- state, Muslims don’t lie body-in-state, Muslims detest such open display of bodies. Muslims detest the marking of graves, Muslims detest having a statue on graves, they see it as paganism, and detest it.

And before the body was taken to Bauchi, they would have cleaned it up, prepared it and wrapped it up in the Islamic way so there would be no need to expose the body. Tafawa Balewa’ s case was not the only example. When General Murtala Muhammed died after being shot in Lagos, the body that was taken to Kano was already prepared, that is the second example that I will give.

Murtala’s body was already prepared and taken straight away for burial. Even the late General Sani Abacha that died in Abuja, his body was already prepared by the time it got to Kano. Tafawa Balewa’s body was not the only Muslim head of a government that would be buried. None of these other ones I said has ever been disputed, whether Murtala Muhammed or Abacha. So why are they making an issue on whether his body was displayed or not? Do Muslims display bodies like Christians? So, tell me, which Muslim head of state’s body has ever been displayed?

How did you get the information about the dumping of Tafawa Balewa’s corpse on that spot and you now went for verification?

What was the situation of the bodies at the time you got there?

So there were no signs of gunshots on either of the bodies?

Tafawa Balewa was highly respected by everybody whether those in government or outside. He was a gentleman, he didn’t only have an image of a gentleman nationally; internationally, he was also respected.

When the OAU was being formed which broke into factions then, the Casablanca group, the Nkrumah group and all kinds of groups, he was involved in bringing all the African countries together and, out of the respect he had worldwide for sorting out the issue of East and Southern Rhodesia then which had gone out of the British government, that Commonwealth conference hosted by Nigeria was the first to be held outside the UK, it shows the kind of respect and affection for Tafawa Balewa. So the coupists might not want to manhandle him. And that is why I think there was a foul play.

How?

