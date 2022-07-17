Just In: PDP’s Adeleke wins Osun governorship election

Sunday, July 17, 2022 7:42 am
Osun State Governorship Election came to an end in the early hours of Sunday 17 July, with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC declaring Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Patty, PDP the winner.
The Returning Officer for the election and Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Omotayo Ogundipe, while declaring the result said Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to defeat Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who polled 355,027 votes.
Ogundipe, said that the Action Democratic Party (ADP) scored 10,104 to come third.
He also said that the Accord Party candidate scored 4,515 and came fourth.
“I Oluwatoyin Ogundipe Temitayo, hereby certify that I am the returning officer for Osun 2022 governorship election, which held on July 16, 2022.
“I hereby declare on behalf on the INEC chairman that Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.
“I declare that Adeleke Jackson Ademola, on behalf of INEC, that having scored the highest number of votes according to the law is the winner of the election,” Ogundipe said.
The PDP governorship candidate won in 17 Local Governments, while Oyetola won in 13 Local Governments.
The 13 local government areas won by the APC are; Ilesa East, Ayedaade, Boripe, Ifedayo, Ife Central, Boripe, Ola-Oluwa, Iwo, Isokan, Irewole, Atakumosa East and Ife East.
While the 17 local government areas won by PDP are; Boluwaduro, Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa West, Ifelodun, Ilesa West, Odo-Otin, Obokun, Orolu, Olorunda, Ife North, Irepodun, Oriade, Ede South, Ejigbo, Ede North and Egbedore
See all the results:
Ife East LG
APC – 19,353
LP – 65
PDP – 18,071
Ife South LG
APC – 12,481
LP – 28
PDP – 9,116
Atakunmosa East LG
APC – 7,449
LP – 23
PDP – 6,992
Irewole LG
APC – 18,198
LP – 17
PDP – 14,216
Egbedore LG
APC – 9,228
LP – 41
PDP – 13,230
Ede North LG
APC – 9,603
LP – 15
PDP – 23,931
Ejigbo LG
APC – 14,355
LP – 30
PDP – 18,065
Isokan LG
APC – 10,833
LP – 17
PDP – 10,777
Ede South LGA
APC – 5,704
LP – 16
PDP – 19,438
Iwo LGA
APC – 17,421
LP – 32
PDP – 16,914
Ola Oluwa LGA
APC – 9,123
LP – 12
PDP – 7,205
Aiyedaade LG
APC – 14,527
LP – 20
PDP – 13,380
Ori Ade LG
APC – 14,189
LP – 24
PDP – 15,947
Irepodun LG
APC – 12,122
LP – 1,886
PDP – 14,369
Ife Central LG
APC – 17,880
LP – 134
PDP – 13,532
Ifedayo LG
APC – 5,016
LP – 1
PDP – 4,730
Ife North LG
APC – 9,964
LP – 34
PDP – 10,359
Olorunda LG
APC – 18,709
LP – 63
PDP – 21,350
Orolu LG
APC – 9,928
LP – 32
PDP – 10,282
Obokun LG
APC – 9,727
LP – 11
PDP – 13,575
Boripe LG
APC – 21,205
LP – 4
PDP – 7,595
Odo Otin LG
APC – 13,482
LP – 19
PDP – 14,003
Aiyedire LG
APC – 7,868
LP – 7
PDP – 7,402
Ilesha West LG
APC – 10,777
LP – 40
PDP – 13,769
Ifelodun LG
APC – 16,068
LP – 18
PDP – 17,107
Atakunmosa West LG
APC – 6,601
LP – 13
PDP – 7,750
Ila LG
APC – 11,163
LP – 6
PDP – 13,036
Osogbo LG
APC – 22,952
LP – 79
PDP – 30,401
Ilesha East LG
APC – 13,452
LP – 33
PDP – 10,969
Boluwaduro LG
APC – 5,649
LP – 9
PDP – 5,869
The result brought to a close months of political tension in the Living Spring state.
Details later
