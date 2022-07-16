#Osundecides: Voting begins in Dada Estate, Osogbo

#Osundecides: Voting begins in Dada Estate, Osogbo

Saturday, July 16, 2022 10:20 am


 

Dada estate

Richard Elesho
The Osun Governorship Election started on a peaceful and expectant mode Saturday morning in Dada Estate area of Oshogbo, the state capital.
As early as 7:4am, excited voters started migrating to their Polling Units in the area.
Several voters gathered at Polling Unit 022, Ijumu Olorunsogo Ofatede at Ward 10 Egbedore Local Government Area waiting for voting to commence.
At about 8:30am, Suliyat Oyeyemi the Electoral Officer asked Party Agents to recognise themselves.  She explained the rules guidding accreditation  and voting, then urged voters to remain orderly and peaceful
A minor scuffle was averted when an attempt by an electorate to view the ballot paper was resisted by other voters. The police intervened to restore normalcy.
Voting started immediately normalcy was restored. The Polling Unit has about 70 registered voters.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    Osun election: Massive crowd hits polling units in Ede
    19 hours ago

    #Osundecides: Two helicopters hover Oshogbo airspace to complement heavy security
    21 hours ago

    CIBN partners ACAMB on boosting positive image for banking sector
    1 day ago

    How Nigerian government should end the ASUU strike
    1 day ago

    Video: How Bishop Idahosa, Kwankwaso’s Running Mate, Transfers Holy Spirit Power
    1 day ago

    Facts on Ivana, Trump’s First Wife, Who Dies at 73
    1 day ago

    Obi, “Obidients”: Fifteen Minutes of Fame?
    2 days ago

    Stay off South East, IPOB tells British high commissioner