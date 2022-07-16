Osundecides: Voting begins in Dada Estate, Osogbo

Richard Elesho

The Osun Governorship Election started on a peaceful and expectant mode Saturday morning in Dada Estate area of Oshogbo, the state capital.

As early as 7:4am, excited voters started migrating to their Polling Units in the area.

Several voters gathered at Polling Unit 022, Ijumu Olorunsogo Ofatede at Ward 10 Egbedore Local Government Area waiting for voting to commence.

At about 8:30am, Suliyat Oyeyemi the Electoral Officer asked Party Agents to recognise themselves. She explained the rules guidding accreditation and voting, then urged voters to remain orderly and peaceful

A minor scuffle was averted when an attempt by an electorate to view the ballot paper was resisted by other voters. The police intervened to restore normalcy.

Voting started immediately normalcy was restored. The Polling Unit has about 70 registered voters.