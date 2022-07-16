Osundecides: I can’t talk now – Sen. Bashir

By Richard Elesho

The Director General of Governor Gboyega Oyetola Campaign Organization, Senator Ajibola Bashiru has. declined impromptu comments about the ongoing Governorship election in Osun State.

Bashiru, who is Senate spokesman was sighted at a Polling Unit in Obokun Road, Oshogbo while monitoring the poll.

As he rolled down the windows of his Benz G-wagon SUV, anxious reporters approached him for comments on the election.

“I can’t talk now, please. We are still working.” He said. After the terse response, his convoy zoomed off the area.

The poll witnessed a large turnout of voters across the state. Thus far, the exercise has been peaceful with a large presence of security personnel ensuring compliance with extant rules on elections.

15 political parties are fielding candidates in the election, in Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC is seeking reelection.