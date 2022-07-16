OsunDecides: How APC, PDP agents bribed voters – Yiaga Africa

By Jethro Ibileke

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have been indicted for vote-buying in Saturday’s Osun state governorship election.

Yiaga Africa’s Watching The Vote (WTV) made the indictment in its midday situation report on the election, jointly signed by Hussain Abdu and Samson Itodo (Board Chairman and Executive Director respectively).

According to the report, “Yiaga Africa received and verified the following critical incident reports:

“Voter Inducement/Bribery: Yiaga Africa received reports of acts of vote buying perpetrated by agents of the APC and PDP in some polling units. For instance, PU 009, Akinlalu Commercial Grammar School, Ward 01 in Ife North.

“The party agents strategically positioned themselves by the voting cubicle to see how voters marked their ballots.

“In PU 003 Opp. Olomu Mosque in Osogbo, PDP party agents were seen handing out between N2000 and N5000 to induce voters. Also, in Disu Polling Unit 003, ward 7 in Orolu LGA, APC agents were seen distributing N4000 to voters who voted for the party while PDP party agents were seen distributing N2000 to induce voters.”

The report also noted that the secrecy of the ballots was compromised, even as it added that some party agents openly intimidated the voters.

“Ward 11, Unit 3, Palace Town Hall (old post office Iree) in Boripe, Yiaga Africa observed voters showing how they mark their ballot papers to APC party agents before dropping them in the ballot box.

“At Open Space-Under Tree, Ojude Oke, PU 010, Iragbiji Ward 4, Boripe LGA, Thugs associated with the APC threatened to stab any voter who did not vote for the APC.

“The voters however insisted on casting their votes for the candidate of their choice. Yiaga Africa also received a report from Ogbagba Village, Ward 11, Pu 013 of a thug/cultist affiliated with the PDP coming to disrupt the process,” it added.

It therefore charged the various security agencies to impose appropriate sanctions for any form of violation of the electoral act, especially any threat to the right to vote or attempts to buy votes.

This is even as it vowed to continue to provide updates on the voting and counting process and will provide independent verification of the election results as announced by INEC.

The citizen-led group however commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for early deployment of election materials and personnel at most parts of the state,noting that it was a great improvement from the Ekiti State governorship election.

“Yiaga Africa appeals to INEC, all security agents, political party candidates and their supporters as well as all Osun people to work together to ensure that the Osun gubernatorial election is credible and peaceful.

“Yiaga Africa commends the good people of Osun State for their peaceful conduct during the voting process,” the report added.