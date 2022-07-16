Osun election: Oyetola, Adeleke win massively in polling units

Saturday, July 16, 2022 5:50 pm


Governor Gboyaga Oyetola, the All Progressives Congress (APC) delivers a crushing blow to blow today his main challenger, Senator Demola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP at his his Ward 2 Unit 001 Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the state.‎

Oyetola scored 545 votes to inflict massive defeat on Adeleke who scored only 69 votes in the unit. Earlier, Adleke has also won his own polling unit.

However, Adeleke also won his polling unit 009, Ward 02, Abogunde/Sagba, Ede North, polling 218 votes to 23 votes scored by Oyetola

