Osun election: Massive crowd hits polling units in Ede

Saturday, July 16, 2022 10:15 am


Voters, this morning in Ede. Photo by Ayo Efunla

Michael Adesina

Osun election: Massive crowd hits polling units in Enthusiastic voters on Saturday thronged various polling units in Ede in Osun to perform their civic rights in the ongoing governorship election.

As of 7:30 am, the INEC officials at polling units in Ede already have a lot to handle.

Also, there was combined security personnel on the ground to protect the lives and property in different parts of Ede and as well their presence was noticed both far and near the polling centers.

Security agents arrived at many polling units as early as 7.05 a.m.

Some of the polling units visited in Ede include 7th day Adventist Primary school, Ward 4 Polling Unit 10, Ede South Ward 9, polling unit 001, Ede South Alajuwe 1, ward 4, polling unit 2.

