Video: How Bishop Idahosa, Kwankwaso’s Running Mate, Transfers Holy Spirit Power

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), yesterday, announced Bishop Isaac Idahosa as his running mate. This is for the 2023 presidential election. He will be publicly and officially unveiled to Nigerians on Monday 18 July at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Idahosa, 57, a trained Automobile Engineer from the Kaduna Polytechnic and a Master’s and Doctorate degrees in Theology, is the presiding Bishop and Senior Pastor of the God First Ministry, Lekki Light Centre, Ajah, Lagos State.

Idahosa is one of Nigeria’s Pentecostals to the core. That is, preachers who believe in the dramatic manifestation of the Holy Spirit like the day of Pentecost in Acts of the

Apostles. This is through speaking in tongues and laying hands, a process that may induce in the worshipper a fall and paroxysm that is proof of demon exorcism.

Moreover, it could come in the form of remote pointing of hands, TB Joshua style, when trying to release the Holy Ghost’s power on worshippers. In the video below, Idahosa released the Holy Spirit on his ministers, the way Prophet Elijah on his chariot of fire to heaven, released the same on his lieutenant, Elisha.

As contained in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Muyiwa Fatosa, Sen. Kwankwaso said the choice of Idahosa was made “after careful considerations and meticulous screening of more than 20 prospective candidates all of whom were eminently qualified to run with him.”

“Idahosa was selected because of his outstanding record, his impeccable integrity, his broad understanding of the Nigerian State and its contemporary challenges, his undiluted commitment to improving the conditions of Nigerians, and his sincere belief that a New and Better Nigeria is possible if we work together with sincerity, tolerance, competence, and faith.

“A self-made achiever and a credible Nigerian, Bishop Idahosa is also selected because he represents the definition of a true role model for the Nigerian Youth”, the statement said.

Kwankwaso, in the press statement, expressed happiness that “this patriotic Nigerian man-of-God will work with him in the journey to save the country from the current drift and create a new Nigeria where justice, equity, fairness, unity, security and development are assured.”