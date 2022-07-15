#Osundecides: Two helicopters hover Oshogbo airspace to complement heavy security

#Osundecides: Two helicopters hover Oshogbo airspace to complement heavy security

Friday, July 15, 2022 3:53 pm


The Federal Government has commenced aerial surveillance of Osun State, as part of efforts to guarantee the security of lives properties during Saturday’s gubernatorial poll.
Two helicopters flying nearby and suspected to be owned by the police were seen hovering over Oshogbo, the state capital.
The air operations started some minutes before 2 pm as the helicopters were seen flying in different parts of the capital. Children and other anxious residents regarded the development with commendable interest.
In a related development, several security trucks have been on patrol in the state, since yesterday night in a show of force, to warn people with criminal tendencies against any form of electoral malpractice.
It would be recalled that some 40,000 security personnel have been deployed to the state ahead of the imminent polls.
15 political parties are participating in the election in which Governor Gboyega Oyetola is seeking a second term.

Indeed, ahead of tomorrow’s (Saturday, 16 July) Osun State gubernatorial election, security has been beefed up in the state. All security agencies in the country have deployed personnel for the exercise.
The Nigeria Army has mounted checkpoints on virtually all highways and link roads in the state. The soldiers frisk commuters and vehicles to ensure that dangerous weapons do not pass into the communities.
The Nigeria Police has also deployed 21,000 officers for the election. Led by Johnson Kokumo, a Deputy Inspector General of Police, most of the personnel have arrived in the state.
In addition, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, announced the deployment of 11,226 personnel for the election. Commandant General, Audi Ahmed announced in a statement on Friday.
The election will hold in 3,763 Polling Units and 332 Wards, across all 31 Local Governments of the state.
The Police have announced a restriction on vehicular and human movements during the election.
Kokumo said there would be no movement from 12 midnight to 6 p.m. on Saturday. He however confirmed that essential workers and election observers and media would be allowed to operate.
It was gathered that the deployed personnel were derived from the National Headquarters and nine State Commands of the various agencies in Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Kogi and Edo to supply manpower for the election.
“We have officers on the ground, air deployment with helicopters and have also deployed police marine on the waterways.”
Kokumo vowed that the police were ready to arrest those who seek to take laws into their hands or violate the Electoral Act.
“Vote buying and selling is an electoral offence. We will arrest the culprits and process them through the court”, the DIG added.

