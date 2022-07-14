Court Sentences Baba Ijesha to16 years imprisonment

Court Sentences Baba Ijesha to16 years imprisonment

Thursday, July 14, 2022 3:56 pm


Baba Ijesha in court on Wednesday

Baba Ijesha

For Baba Ijesha (Olanrewaju James) the period of suspence is over. He and his supporters now know the outcome of the court seesions over his sexual assault as Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, today, Thusrsday, 14 July, sentenced him to 16 years imprisonment.

As Justice Taiwo said the jail term would run concurrently, He may spend less than three years behind bars on the six-count charge.

Baba Ijesha was docked and convictd for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old daughter of Damilola Adekoya (Princess), another Nollywood personality.

Trouble started for Baba Ijesha in 19 April 2021 when he was arrested by cops from Sabo Police Station, for having a canal knowledge of a 14 -year- old girl. His case was transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation

Like a cornered rat, he started begging for forgiveness.
He was first docked before Justice Taiwo on a six-count charge of “child defilement bordering on allegations of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration.”

Notwithstanding that there were arguements over whether or not the CCTV footage was genuine, June 2022 was Baba Ijesha’s last appearance in cout and the verdict of “guilty” was smashed on him today.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    L-R: Lagos State Governor chairman, APC National Campaign Council for the Osun governorship election, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore; Kano State Governor and co-chairman of the campaign council, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje; APC Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima; Party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Osun State Governor and Party’s Governorship candidate, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola; the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan and former interim National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, during the final APC governorship mega rally for re-election of Oyetola, at the City Stadium in Oshogbo, on Tuesday, 12 July 2022. 2 hours ago

    Preparations heighten for Osun Governorship Election
    TTwitter: Nigerian government to lift ban 2 hours ago

    ECOWAS Court declares Twitter ban unlawful, orders Buhari govt not to repeat it
    3 hours ago

    Muslim-Muslim ticket: Adamu, 3 Governors Reply Babachir Lawal
    4 hours ago

    Tinubu: Hundeyin’s Rehash of Old Wives’ Tale
    Adegboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State 5 hours ago

    Osun election: Bid by Aregbesola’s loyalist, Adeoti, to stop Oyetola fails
    17 hours ago

    Of Life, Grief and Loss
    23 hours ago

    Ecobank Nigeria Partners HerAbility Hub on Promoting Girl-Child Education
    23 hours ago

    Not a Funky Time for Funke Akindele