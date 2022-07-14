Court Sentences Baba Ijesha to16 years imprisonment

For Baba Ijesha (Olanrewaju James) the period of suspence is over. He and his supporters now know the outcome of the court seesions over his sexual assault as Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, today, Thusrsday, 14 July, sentenced him to 16 years imprisonment.

As Justice Taiwo said the jail term would run concurrently, He may spend less than three years behind bars on the six-count charge.

Baba Ijesha was docked and convictd for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old daughter of Damilola Adekoya (Princess), another Nollywood personality.

Trouble started for Baba Ijesha in 19 April 2021 when he was arrested by cops from Sabo Police Station, for having a canal knowledge of a 14 -year- old girl. His case was transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation

Like a cornered rat, he started begging for forgiveness.

He was first docked before Justice Taiwo on a six-count charge of “child defilement bordering on allegations of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration.”

Notwithstanding that there were arguements over whether or not the CCTV footage was genuine, June 2022 was Baba Ijesha’s last appearance in cout and the verdict of “guilty” was smashed on him today.