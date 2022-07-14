Bola Tinubu: Hundeyin’s Rehash of Old Wives’ Tale

Thursday, July 14, 2022 1:10 pm
By Temitope Ajayi
The only set of people who think there is any kind of smoking gun with which to nail Tinubu in the reharsh of old wives’ tale David Hundeyin concocted are the same people who never see anything good in Tinubu.
It needs to be asked how anyone could think FBI and DEA will allow a drug dealer or a man running a drug cartel go Scot-free without conviction as well as leave him to go and live a lush life on the proceeds of crime. We are talking about the same man who goes in and out of US and Europe since 1992. He actually resided in the US all through the exilic period induced by the late dictator, Sani Abacha.
Asiwaju Tinubu had gone to deliver lectures at top Policy Think-tank institutes like Chatham House, Woodrow Centre, Council on Foreign Relations etc in US, UK and around Europe. He just returned from a two-week official visit to France. Yet, he was not a subject of interest for the FBI, Interpol and DEA all through.
We know the kind of efforts FBI invests to get extradition of those on their wanted list for crimes. They spared no effort to get late Senator Buruji Kashamu for drug crime purportedly committed in the 90s. Former Vice President Atiku that was indicted in corruption case in US could not visit the country until a special arrangement was brokered for him before the 2019 general elections. And since then, Atiku has not gone to US again.
Tinubu has been travelling in and out of these countries and US unhindered, but someone wants us to accept that retailing same old stories is a product of investigative reporting?
Here are 3 key issues of commonsense and rational thinking.
1. US will not settle any case of drug and other narcotics dealings with money where prima facie case is established against a drug baron.
2. The US government will never allow a drug dealer go with any amount from proceeds of crime.
3. A man that has not been convicted of any crime in any country and jurisdiction of the world cannot be convicted by a disgruntled and deranged ‘investigative journalist’. If the US allowed Tinubu to go free without conviction of any drug crime and other crimes it means the FBI and DEA and, indeed, all law enforcement agencies including IRS had no evidence upon which Tinubu can be found guilty.
Hundeyin knows his audience and how excitable and unquestioning they can be. With his misdirected crap on Tinubu, the ‘investigative journalist’ has again served his unthinking audience their regular opium.
Nigerian government should end the ASUU strike by signing a renegotiated agreement Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, human rights activist and Interim Chair, Alliance on Surviving Covid 19 and Beyond (ASCAB) has advised the Federal Government of Nigeria to sign the renegotiated agreement with the Academic Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU). This is to put an end to the strike of university lecturers and the suffering of students. He said that it is public knowledge that the Federal Government inaugurated the Renegotiation Committee headed by Professor Munzali Jubrin in December 2020. The Committee was saddled with the sole responsibility of addressing the demand of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) about the task of revamping all federal universities in the country. After extensive consultations with all the relevant stakeholders, the Committee completed the national assignment and submitted a comprehensive report to the Federal Government in May 2021. Regrettably, the Agreement, according to Falana, was not signed by the Federal Government nine months after the submission of the said report. Hence, ASUU embarked on the current industrial action. He said further: “However, the industrial action has been allowed to drag on for almost five months due to the dissatisfaction of the Federal Government with certain aspects of the report of the Jibrin Renegotiate Committee. Instead of ironing out the grey areas in the Agreement, the Federal Government turned around to set up another Renegotiated Committee under the leadership of Professor Nimi Briggs in March 2022. The Committee has also submitted its report to the Federal Government. Even though the Federal government and the ASUU have reached an understanding to call off the ongoing strike based on the execution of the report of the Briggs Committee the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige has announced the purported rejection of the report. But from the information at our disposal, the Federal Government has not authorised the Minister to reject the Agreement and subject ASUU to a campaign of calumny. The implication of rejecting the Briggs Renegotiated Committee reports is that the ASUU strike will continue indefinitely. But President Muhammadu Buhari has recently expressed concern over the strike and called on ASUU to call it off saying that”enough is enough”. Based on our consultation with the leadership of ASUU we have confirmed that the entire members of ASUU are fully prepared to call off the strike as soon as the FG/ASUU Renegotiated Agreement is executed by the Federal Government. In this circumstance, we are compelled to call on President Buhari to end the industrial action by directing the Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu to execute the Renegotiated Agreement. The Agreement should be executed as soon as possible in the public interest.”
