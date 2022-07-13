1969 video: What I lost during civil war detention – Soyinka, now 88

1969 video: What I lost during civil war detention – Soyinka, now 88

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 10:45 am


Professor Wole Soyinka, the Nobel Laureate, is 88 years old today. He was born on 13 July, 1933 in Abeokuta. In a 1969 interview, he narrated what he lost when the Gowon regime detained him for two years.

He said he got himself involved in the political process, but he was not a politician. He added he was amazed that he was released, but he knew that one day it would happen.

On what he lost during the detention, he narrated: “I lost time, so many things damaged. So many creative possibilities have been retarded. My immediate business is to put things right.

 

Watch the video below:

 

 

In 1966 there were two military coups (Nzeogwu’s and the revenge one) and Nigeria appeared to be heading for a civil war after Colonel Odumegwu Ojukwu declared south-east Nigeria to be the independent Republic of Biafra. In 1967, Soyinka attempted to negotiate a truce between the belligerent sides. However, the Yakubu Gowon regime thought he was trying to take sides with Ojukwu and his men. Gowon slammed Soyinka in the slammer for two years.

He was released in 1969 when the civil war ended.  Apart from putting his detention experience in a book, The Man Died: Prison Notes, he granted the interview above, retrieved from YouTube.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    ‘GAC Motor Offers More Than Car Sales’, Signs MOU With Wema Bank
    30 mins ago

    Automotive journalists training program holds July 29 despite industry apathy
    57 mins ago

    Soyinka Strikes 88 in Fine Fettle
    13 hours ago

    Aregbesola Pays Surprise Visit To Kirikiri Maximum Security Custodial Centre
    14 hours ago

    Open letter to Mohammadu Buhari
    L-R: Lagos State Governor chairman, APC National Campaign Council for the Osun governorship election, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore; Kano State Governor and co-chairman of the campaign council, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje; APC Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima; Party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Osun State Governor and Party’s Governorship candidate, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola; the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan and former interim National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, during the final APC governorship mega rally for re-election of Oyetola, at the City Stadium in Oshogbo, on Tuesday, 12 July 2022. 14 hours ago

    APC Mega Rally: Oyetola has brought purpose to governance – APC Govs, party leadership
    L-R: Lagos State Governor chairman, APC National Campaign Council for the Osun governorship election, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore; Kano State Governor and co-chairman of the campaign council, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje; APC Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima; Party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Osun State Governor and Party’s Governorship candidate, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola; the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan and former interim National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, during the final APC governorship mega rally for re-election of Oyetola, at the City Stadium in Oshogbo, on Tuesday, 12 July 2022. 15 hours ago

    Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, APC Govs Storm Osun for Oyetola’s Re-election
    22 hours ago

    Actress Funke Akindele Becomes Lagos PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate