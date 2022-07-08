Wema Bank Launches Leadership School to Re-skill and Groom Leaders

Friday, July 8, 2022 1:49 pm


 Wema Bank Plc has launched the Leadership Development School as an addition to its Purple Academy to help in the overall development and transformation of its workforce.
Speaking at the formal opening ceremony of the leadership school, the Managing Director/CEO of the bank, Mr Ademola Adebise, said organisations have a huge task to optimise performance and deliver value in contemporary times, pointing out that leadership is key in driving organisational success.
Adebise said we need good leaders to blend the various skills of the employees for the advancement of an organisation and its business success.
Speaking about the increasing complexity of the financial services industry, Adebise said both local and external macroeconomic dynamics have changed business models, and we need strong leadership to direct the workforce and lead the people to deliver.
He assured the public that the bank would continue to leverage local and international partnerships to make the leadership school the home of excellence.
The Chief Human Resources Officer of the bank, Mrs Lolade Ogungbenro, described the leadership school as a rich, inclusive, and innovative portfolio with an unrivalled ability to equip the bank’s diverse workforce with skills for the future of work.
“We have designed business and executive education for impact, and the academy is exploring new experiences and diverse perspectives that translate to significant returns on investment for the business,” she said.
The bank’s Head of Learning and Development, Oluwaferanmi Owolabi, corroborated Mrs Ogungbenro, saying continuous learning is essential because of the changing nature of work.
“Purple Leadership School is at the pinnacle of our Corporate University that seeks to fuel our current leadership, build resilience, drive succession with a high-performance pipeline and groom the next generation of leaders to thrive and excel in business in an ever-changing world,” Oluwaferanmi said.

