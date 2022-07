Fayemi, Sanwo-Olu, Akeredolu visit Wike in Rivers (+photos)

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Three Governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC on Friday arrived at the private residence of Governor Nyesom Wike at Ada George road of Port Harcourt, Rivers State for a closed door meeting.

The APC Governors are Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State. They were accompanied by former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.

Details of their meeting are not yet known.

