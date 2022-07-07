Boris Johnson set to resign as British PM

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of Britain, is set to resign as leader of his Conservative Party. His party has, of late, been plagued with upheavals. This led many to question his integrity.

Just Wednesday, Britain witnessed a gale of resignations by Ministers over the unending row.

His conduct is believed to have brought some disrepute to the Conservative Party since he won election in 2019. No fewer than 50 ministers have quit their jobs

Details later…