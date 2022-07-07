Boris Johnson set to resign as British PM

Boris Johnson set to resign as British PM

Thursday, July 7, 2022 10:28 am


British PM Boris Johnson

British PM Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of Britain, is set to resign as leader of his Conservative Party. His party has, of late, been plagued with upheavals. This led many to question his integrity.

Just Wednesday, Britain witnessed a gale of resignations by Ministers over the unending row.

His conduct is believed to have brought some disrepute to the Conservative Party since he won election in 2019. No fewer than 50 ministers have quit their jobs

Details later…

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    4 hours ago

    2023: Re-routing Nigeria’s Economic Voyage to Sri Lanka  
    5 hours ago

    Over 2000 People From 50 Countries Set To Attend Africa Social Impact Summit
    5 hours ago

    Insecurity: America warns citizens on routes, States to avoid in Nigeria
    19 hours ago

      Attack on Kuje Custodial Centre: 443 escapees captured
    Carlos Santana 20 hours ago

    Why I collapsed on stage – Grammy Award winner, Carlos Santana
    20 hours ago

    A Gathering “Dis-OBI-dience”
    21 hours ago

    Court strikes out the criminal charge against Suru Homes Boss
    22 hours ago

    Hyundai IONIQ 5-based Robotaxi: a step into the future