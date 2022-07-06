  Attack on Kuje Custodial Centre: 443 escapees captured

The concerned authorities have issued another statement on the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje by terrorists, stating that 443 of the escapees had been recaptured, bringing the total number of inmates in the facility to 578.

Three of the attackers were killed in the encounter while several others escaped with bullet wounds.

The Public Relations Officer, Umar Abubakar, Chief Superintendent of Corrections, wrote:

“Recall that in the wake of the attack on Abolongo Custodial Centre in Oyo State, the Honourable Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola met with the Security Chiefs in the ministry to draw up a joint security framework for the protection of Custodial Centres against further breaches. This is in addition to expanding the frontiers of collaboration to other agencies to fortify the facilities. Hence, at the time of the attack, personnel from the military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Police Force, and State Security Service were on the ground to support men of the Armed Squad unit of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

During the gun battle, personnel of the NSCDC, unfortunately, lost their lives and three (3) officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service also sustained bullet injuries. Four (4) inmates lost their lives while 16 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa has ordered immediate deployment of the e-Corrections Information Management System (e-CIMS) to track all fleeing inmates and return them to custody.

While appealing for a prompt supply of credible information to represent the fleeing inmates, the Controller General assures the public that the biometrics of all the inmates are intact and will be used to track them wherever they hide.

He expressed his appreciation to men of other security agencies for their support and gallantry even as he extends his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishes the injured a quick recovery.”