Weststar Reiterates its commitment to its Authorized Mercedes-Benz Dealerships in Nigeria

By Daniels Ekugo

Weststar Associates Limited, Authorized General Distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria has been the home of all things Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria for over 15 years. Running its operations as Mercedes-Benz’s representatives in Nigeria the Company owes its success not only to a holistic business model and a great team of professionals but also more importantly, to its business partners.

Weststar Associates Limited runs a dealership network across Nigeria that covers the different regions of the country & is held by successful and innovative companies who have a strong understanding of the business climate in their regions. Although the story of Weststar in Nigeria is only a decade and a half old, the story of Mercedes-Benz runs for even longer, with a presence in Nigeria for over 60 years. Many of our dealers have become the lifeblood of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria.

For decades, these companies have ensured that millions of Nigerians can gain access to the world’s most desirable Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Weststar’s key strategy remains to grow the Mercedes-Benz network in Nigeria using our dealerships. Weststar does not intend to cut ties with any of its Authorized Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Nigeria at this time.

We will continue to promote and strengthen our dealerships as a means to grow the Mercedes-Benz brand in Nigeria. Companies in our dealership network include;

• Barbedos Cars Limited – Plot 2974, Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama, Abuja.

• M-B Automobile Services Limited – Gottlieb Daimler Road, Off Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos.

• Skymit Motors Limited – 32, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos.

• Sunny Motors Limited – No. 45, Alhaji Tokan Street, Surulere, Lagos.

• Tetralog Nigeria Limited – Plot 11/12 Royal District layout, Enugu – Port Harcourt Expressway- Enugu