The 2022 James Currey Prize for African Literature shortlist announced

Friday, July 1, 2022 11:51 pm


Professor James Currey and Onyeka Nwelue at the African Studies Centre, University of Oxford.

By Nehru Odeh

The Jury for the 2022 James Currey Prize for African Literature, have announced the shortlist.

The five writers shortlisted are:

. Rose Okeke – Child of the Corn (Nigeria)
2. Buntu Siwisa – Paperless (South Africa)
3. Esomnofu Ebelenna Tobenna – Madness (Nigeria)
4. Abenea Ndago – Lord Kitchener (Kenya)
5. Mohammed Hammie – Mandiga’s Well (Tanzania)

Announcing the shortlist ury chair, Ever Obi, said: “The major work is done.” The winner will be announced at a ceremony at the University of Oxford on September 3, 2022 and will receive a cash prize of £1,000.

Established by Nigerian writer, filmmaker, publisher and University of Oxford scholar, Onyeka Nwelue, and named after the eminent British publisher of African literature and studies, James Currey, the James Currey Prize for African Literature is in its second year.

