Global PR Body confers PRCA Fellowships Honors on outstanding practitioners

By Daniels Ekugo

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) has bestowed its Fellowship Honors on 14 outstanding public relations practitioners across the globe. They include Yomi Badejo-Okusanya President, African Public Relations Association (APRA) and Group Managing Director, CMC Connect Limited (Nigeria); Bridget Von Holdt, Co-Market Leader, Managing Director, BCW Africa (South Africa); Kelly Fletcher, Chief Executive Officer, Fletcher Marketing PR (USA); Fred Cook, Global Communications Manager, Kuoni Tumlare (UK); Kiri Sinclair, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of integrated communications agency (Asia) amongst others.

Thanking the organization for the honour, Fletcher said she is privileged to be part of the organization.

“Thank you for this honour. I am privileged to be a part of the most important organization in public relations and look forward to helping grow membership in the U.S. alongside some of the best and brightest minds in our industry. Truly grateful!”.

In his remarks, Badejo-Okusanya acknowledged the vigorous work that PRCA has done across the world.

“I acknowledge the vigorous work being done by PRCA across the world to grow our profession. The key to success is a partnership that PRCA is engaging well. We at APRA further pledge our support and look forward to even greater cooperation.

“I accept my nomination as a Fellow and thank the Chair, Board of Fellows and other members for the honour.”

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body with more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. Its mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. New Fellows are invited to join on the unified recommendation of the Chair of Fellows, the Board Chair, and the Director-General. Fellows are entitled to use the designatory letters FPRCA and are invited to exclusive events for senior practitioners.