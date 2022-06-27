Orelope-Adefulire hails Gbajabiamila on 60th birthday

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire has congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on his 60th birthday anniversary.

In a statement over the weekend, the former Lagos State Deputy Governor congratulated Gbajabiamila for piloting the affairs of the House in the 9th Assembly in a way that has ensured a harmonious working relationship with other arms of government over the years.

She also expresses her appreciation for the support he has to OSSAP-SDGs over the years in the bid to ensure that Nigeria achieve Sustainable Development Goals committed to by Mr President for Nigerians.

The statement reads “I extend my warm felicitations to you sir, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and a distinguished Lagosian, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on this important milestone of your 60th birthday.

“I join members of your family and Nigerians in general to celebrate you in acknowledgement of the exemplary leadership you have provided over the years as a Distinguished Lawmaker and Rt Hon Speaker of the Green Chamber.

“The Executive and Judiciary have also benefited from your support as well as exceptional, committed, passionate and visionary leadership you have provided in piloting the affairs of the House in the 9th Assembly in ensuring a harmonious working relationship with other Arms of Government.

“My team and I appreciate the support you have provided to my Office, OSSAP-SDGs over the years to ensure that Nigeria achieve Sustainable Development Goals committed to by Mr President for Nigerians.

“On this landmark occasion of your Diamond Jubilee therefore, I pray that God will grant you good health, long life and even greater wisdom to enable Nigerians continue to benefit from your pragmatic, visionary leadership.

“Congratulations and Happy Birthday Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.”