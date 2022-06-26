Breaking! Kidnapped Catholic priest killed by his abductors

By Jethro Ibileke

Reverend Father Christopher Odia, the Catholic Priest who was kidnapped at his residence in Ikabigbo community, Etsako west local government of Edo State, have been confirmed killed by his abductors.

The 41-year-old cleric was kidnapped while preparing to go for Sunday service at St Michael Church, Ikabigbo.

His death was confirmed by the Director of Social Communications, Catholic Diocese of Auchi,

Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa.

The statement reads in part:

“With heavy hearts but with total submission to the will of God, we announce the death of our priest Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia, who was killed by his abductors after being kidnapped this morning 26th June 2022 at about 6.30am in his rectory while coming out to go for Sunday Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church Ikabigbo, Uzairue, Edo State”

Until his death, Fr Odia was the Administrator of St Michael Catholic Church, Ikabigbo, and also the Principal of St. Philip Catholic Secondary School Jattu.