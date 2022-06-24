Yobe North Senatorial Primaries: INEC Recognises Machina, Drops Lawan

The Independent National Electoral Commission has stepped into the conflict between the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Bashir Machina over Yobe North Senatorial primary election results. INEC gave its official stamp that Machina is the right candidate.

Trouble started for Lawan when he abandoned the quest for a return to the Upper Legislative Chamber. He had his eyes on the presidency, beginning with the All Progressives Congress consensus candidateture. When that plan blew in his face, he scampered back to Yobe like a prodigal, scheming to claim the Senatorial ticket, even without contesting for the primaries.

His attempt to edge out Machina who was elected also did not succeed.

But INEC said it is recognising Machina as the APC candidate for Yobe North and not Lawan.

As contained on the certified true copy of INEC’s report of May 28, 2022, Mr Machina scored 289 votes out of 300 delegates. That was his proof,that he won and the reason he has dug in!

On that document, the name of Lawan, who has been in the National Assembly since 1999, name does not show at all!