Gunmen abduct 22 farmers in Abuja community

Gunmen have abducted 22 farmers, including 13 members of a family in Rafin Daji community, Gurbe Ward in Abaji Local Government Area Council, Abuja.

The farmers were abducted on Wednesday, June 22 while working on their farms, Engr. Ibrahim A. Barde, whose 13 family members were among those taken away by the gunmen said.

According to him, the farmers were working on their farms when they were abducted by gunmen. He added that the farmers were working as a group on a large expanse of land, using tractors before the yet to be identified gunmen swooped on them and took them away.

Engr. Barde said one of the three tractors being used by the farmers was burnt by the bandits.

He said Rafin Daji community is at the boundary of Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State

He gave the names of the kidnapped members of his family as follows:

Ismaila A. Barde, Mustapha A. Barde, Nasiru A. Barde, Abdulkarim A. Barde, Sanusi A. Barde, Usman, Usman D. Barde, Nura D. Barde, Abdullahi T. Barde, Babawo T. Barde, Farida Ayuba, Hauwa Ayuba and Husai Abdullahi.

.

He added that though the affected families have reported the incident to the Police in Abaji, so far there is no visible efforts on the part of the police to rescue them.

Engr. Barde said the community is confused and in great agony over the abduction of the 22 farmers.

He added that the abductors have also not contacted the family members of the abductees to make ransom demand.

He called on the government to rally to their assistance and rescue the Kidnapped farmers.

The spokesperson of F.C.T Police Command was not immediately available for official reaction.