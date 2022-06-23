Updated: Ekweremadu, Wife, Arrested: To Appear in UK Court Today

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, 60, and wife, Nwanneka, 55 who were arrested on allegation of conspiring to traffic a child from Nigeria to the UK for organ harvesting, will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court this afternoon, Thursday, 23 June.

According to the daily mail, the couple, arrested by the Metropolitan Police, are both charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

The Met said a child has been safeguarded. Scotland Yard has not given the gender or the age of the child – or the location of the arrests.

But given the suspects are appearing in court in Uxbridge, it is likely they were held at the nearby Heathrow Airport.

Organ harvesting involves removing parts of the body, often for commercial gain and against the victim’s will.

Daily Mail reports further that the investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022, the force said.

However, Ekweremadu and his wife were denied bail. They were remanded in custody till 7 July.