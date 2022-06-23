Suspected Masterminds of Owo Church Massacre Arrested by Amotekun

Thursday, June 23, 2022 12:51 pm


 

Funeral mass for terror attack victims in Owo. Photo by Ayo Efunla

Some suspected terrorists who murdered worshippers inside St Francis Catholic Church , Owo on June 5, 2022, have been arrested by the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed “Amotekun Corps.”

This was revealed today, 23 June, by Adetunji Adeleye , the Amotekun Commander in the state. That was when he paraded the arrested suspects in Akure.
He said the Corp also “recovered the vehicle used for the operation.”

At the venue of the funeral mass of the victims, Mydas Resort and Hotel, Owo, on Friday, 17 June, the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, lamented:

“We have failed to defend these people. Not because we have not tried, but because these forces on the other side are evil and they have supports. They will not triumph over us forever.
“When I see the sea of heads here it speaks volumes. What has happened to us in Owo, in Ondo State is indescribable. A lot of words are used to qualify it – dastardly, horrendous – but I still believe there are words to use to describe it but I’m still short of those words.

“We have just 22 (deceased) in this hall. A few of them have been buried because the relatives couldn’t wait till today. But as at the last count, these animals came to the church and murdered 40 people,” Akeredolu said.

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Jude Arogundade, also asked:

“Why do the people of this country need to beg for state police, despite the endless attacks and killings?”

