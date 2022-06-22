By Simbo Olorunfemi

Dreams do come true. How and when they might eventually come true, we never can tell. But if there is one thing I know for sure, it is that dreams come true. No matter how long it takes, no matter how convoluted the journey might be, there is a way that our steps get reordered in such a way to make our dreams come true.

Of course, with delay, especially when pronounced, there can be that thought that it might just mean denial, but quite in a number of cases, holding on a little longer sees to dreams coming true, sometimes in the most unexpected of circumstances.

Receiving the news yesterday of the nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari of my friend, Ademola Adegoroye, as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I received another confirmation that dreams do indeed come true.

Demola is my life-long friend and Classmate, the only one who assumed onto himself right to yab me as a trademarked form of salutation. He was at it on this platform once and it took my explaining it to other friends who were not familiar with our way for them to get it.

That was Demola being playful, but what some do not understand is that beyond that playful side, he is a brilliant and intense mind, driven and single-minded in the pursuit of his dreams. As a matter of fact, I have never met anyone as clear-headed, confident and methodical about the course he would have his life take as Demola.

As a young Secondary school student, Demola already had his eyes set on service and leadership. Of course, that, in part, had to do with the fact that his father was an accomplished Lawyer and Politician, who pitched his tent with NPP, of which he was the State Chairman at the time majority of the people were with UPN.

Demola met Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe as a young boy and as he shared intimate stories of his encounter, we fell in love with Zik. We fell for politics. While others would spend time reading their books, we would spend time reading newspapers, discussing politics, even as Secondary school students in the Boarding house. We would leave school, caught between studying Political Science, like Zik, our mentor, and other courses, but fate would eventually force our hands. We would enrol in the same University at first, me settling for Political Science while Demola later moved on to another University to study Law.

But law was only a stepping stone for Demola, he would take to politics as soon as the opportunity beckoned, pursuing his dream of making himself available for service to the people, starting from the days of Babangida’s endless political transition programme. He would contest and win a seat into the Ondo State House of Assembly ín 1999.

As AD morphed into AC and later ACN, Ademola Adegoroye would become one of the leaders of the progressives in the state, emerging as the AC Governorship Candidate in the 2007 Elections. While crises in the party and the state would lead to politicians moving from one party to the other, Adegoroye would eventually find his way back to the progressive camp, as one of the leaders of APC in the State.

Demola has paid his dues in the party and has been adequately prepared, over time, for higher office. Beyond his legal background, Ademola who is a Prince has served as Director in Odua Investment Holdings and is currently a member and acting Chairman of the Governing board of the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, Zamfara state.