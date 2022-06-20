Tinubu: Speaking up, prayers, helped me to survive high political conspiracy

Tinubu: Speaking up, prayers, helped me to survive high political conspiracy

Monday, June 20, 2022 9:48 am


L-R: Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu I; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, during Asiwaju’s visit to the monarch on arrival in Lagos after clinching the APC presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has revealed how some party big shots conspired against him. That was before the presidential primaries which was held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Tinubu said at the palace of Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu on Sunday evening after he returned from Abuja.

In his words: “No Lagos indigene has had the opportunity to become President of Nigeria despite the contribution of the State to the national stability and progress.

“The highest position attained by any Lagosian in national leadership is the position of Chief Justice of the Federation.

“I took up the fight to break this jinx. The battle to secure the APC ticket was hard. When I was almost fed up, I resorted to prayers. I also poured out my mind when I felt there was a gang up against my person. Thank God that I have brought home the presidential ticket.”

In the recent presidential primary election, tinubu defeated, formerTransport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, and others.

The next political combat will be the February 2023 presidential election when he, Atiku and Peter Obi of Labour will enter the same ring.

