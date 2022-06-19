Ekiti election: APC’s Oyebanji heads for sweeping victory

Sunday, June 19, 2022 2:09 am
Biodun Oyebanji, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is set for victory as announcement of results of Ekiti governorship election is about being concluded in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.
The APC candidate won in 15 of the 16 local government areas of the state.
He lost Efon Alaye, the home council of PDP candidate, Bisi Kolawole by 4,012 votes to Kolawole’s 6,303 votes.
The local governments where Oyebanji won include Irepodun/Ifelodun where Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, who is backing Bisi Kolawole, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer comes from.
The APC candidate scored 13,125 votes in Irepodun/Ifelodun to defeat Kolawole who polled 4,712, while Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) had 5,010 votes.
Oyebanji also defeated Oni in his Ido-Osi, which is the LGA , polling 10,321 votes.
Oni had 9,489 and Kolawole secured 2,871 votes.
Also, in Ikole LGA, of Kemi Elebute-Halle, candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), the APC won with 16,417 votes, while the PDP got 6,266 votes, SDP secured 5,736, and ADP got 484.
Oyebanji scored 107,913 aggregate votes as Oni garnered 42,122 votes while Kolawole of the PDP polled 40,838 in the first 10 local government results announced.
The results at a glance:
Ido-Osi Local Govt
APC: 10,321 WINNER
PDP: 2,871
SDP: 9,489
Oye LGA Final result:
APC 13,396 WINNER
PDP 4,122
SDP 5,391
Efon Alaye LGA final result:
APC-4012
PDP-6303 WINNER
SDP-339
Emure Local Govt Final result:
APC: 7,728 WINNER
PDP: 2,610
SDP: 3,445
Ijero LGA final result:
APC: 13,754 WINNER
PDP: 4,897
SDP: 5,006
Ekiti South-West Local Govt
APC: 9,679 WINNER
PDP: 4,474
SDP: 4,577
Moba Local Govt
APC: 11,609 WINNER
PDP: 3,530
SDP: 4,904
Ilejemeje local government
APC: 4,357 WINNER
PDP: 1,157
SDP: 2,344
Ikere LGA Result
APC: 12,086 WINNER
PDP: 3,789
SDP: 1,943
Ekiti-West Local Govt
APC: 15,322 WINNER
PDP: 3,386
SDP: 3,863
Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Govt
APC: 13,125
PDP: 4,712
SDP: 5,010
Gbonyin LGA:
APC: 11,247
PDP: 3,947
SDP: 4,059
