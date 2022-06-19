Ekiti election: APC’s Oyebanji heads for sweeping victory

Biodun Oyebanji, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is set for victory as announcement of results of Ekiti governorship election is about being concluded in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The APC candidate won in 15 of the 16 local government areas of the state.

He lost Efon Alaye, the home council of PDP candidate, Bisi Kolawole by 4,012 votes to Kolawole’s 6,303 votes.

The local governments where Oyebanji won include Irepodun/Ifelodun where Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, who is backing Bisi Kolawole, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer comes from.

The APC candidate scored 13,125 votes in Irepodun/Ifelodun to defeat Kolawole who polled 4,712, while Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) had 5,010 votes.

Oyebanji also defeated Oni in his Ido-Osi, which is the LGA , polling 10,321 votes.

Oni had 9,489 and Kolawole secured 2,871 votes.

Also, in Ikole LGA, of Kemi Elebute-Halle, candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), the APC won with 16,417 votes, while the PDP got 6,266 votes, SDP secured 5,736, and ADP got 484.

Oyebanji scored 107,913 aggregate votes as Oni garnered 42,122 votes while Kolawole of the PDP polled 40,838 in the first 10 local government results announced.

The results at a glance:

Ido-Osi Local Govt

APC: 10,321 WINNER

PDP: 2,871

SDP: 9,489

Oye LGA Final result:

APC 13,396 WINNER

PDP 4,122

SDP 5,391

Efon Alaye LGA final result:

APC-4012

PDP-6303 WINNER

SDP-339

Emure Local Govt Final result:

APC: 7,728 WINNER

PDP: 2,610

SDP: 3,445

Ijero LGA final result:

APC: 13,754 WINNER

PDP: 4,897

SDP: 5,006

Ekiti South-West Local Govt

APC: 9,679 WINNER

PDP: 4,474

SDP: 4,577

Moba Local Govt

APC: 11,609 WINNER

PDP: 3,530

SDP: 4,904

Ilejemeje local government

APC: 4,357 WINNER

PDP: 1,157

SDP: 2,344

Ikere LGA Result

APC: 12,086 WINNER

PDP: 3,789

SDP: 1,943

Ekiti-West Local Govt

APC: 15,322 WINNER

PDP: 3,386

SDP: 3,863

Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Govt

APC: 13,125

PDP: 4,712

SDP: 5,010

Gbonyin LGA:

APC: 11,247

PDP: 3,947

SDP: 4,059