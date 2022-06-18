EkitiDecides: I’m confident of victory, Abiodun Oyebanji, APC candidate boasts

By Jethro Ibileke and Ayodele Efunla

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 18 June governorship election in Ekiti State, Hon Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed confidence of coming out victorious at the end of the day.

He spoke to journalists in Ikogosi Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area of the State after casting his ballot at Okelele Ward 06 Unit 003 in the town.

He was accompanied with his wife, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji to the polling unit.

Oyebanji commended INEC for deploying the Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAS), which he said has improvs the electoral process, adding that it has made the process faster and credible.

This is even as he hailed the voters for enthusiastically trooping out to cast their vote, noting that there was no case of voter apathy reported across the 177 wards.

According to him, “This is an improvement and my expectation is that I will win. I am happy that there was no case of apathy. The security build-up has also been impressive, so the process has been good and fine.

“I am coming with a change agenda and my manifesto is clear about the changes I am bringing,” he said.