EkitiDecides: Eleka commends INEC, security, voters on peaceful conduct

By Jethro Ibileke & Ayodele Efunla

Former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Prof. Olusola Eleka, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over the smooth conduct of the ongoing gubernatorial election in Ekiti State.

Speaking to journalists at Ward 2, Unit 7, Okeruku, Ikere Ekiti, Eleka who cast his ballot at about 10.45 am, noted that the entire process was orderly, peaceful and secured.

“For me, the whole process is very fair, is transparent and it’s orderly. The people are conducting themselves orderly, there is no rush, everything is peaceful,” he said.

The former Deputy Governor who also commended the conduct of the electorate added that the outcome of the election will reflect the wish of the people.

According to him, “I’ve voted for my party, whatever the outcome is the wish of the people.

“I think there was a place where they complained about the rubber stamp and the people insisted that a stamp must be provided before they will continue with the process.

“The process itself is quite fair and I think it will make the process count.

“Usually, you will expect the people to wait behind to defend their votes. Even if you don’t tell them to wait, they will want to wait so that the votes are counted correctly,” he added.

Commenting on the security arrangement for the election, Eleka said: “In my ward alone, we have seven security personnel, apart from the other security personnel that are patrolling. I think that that is a wise and good arrangement.”